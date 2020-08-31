PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah others extend Onam greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. "Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he spoke about the festival.

"These days the festival of Onam is also being celebrated enthusiastically. This festival comes in the month of Chingam. People buy something new, decorate their houses and prepare Pookalam. People enjoy Onam Sadya," he said in the clip. "Various competitions are also held. Onam's fame has today reached faraway countries. Be it America, Europe or the Gulf countries. Onam is becoming an international festival. Onam is linked with farming. It is the time of a new beginning for our rural economy. Our lives, our society derive sustenance from the fortitude of farmers. Their perseverance lends myriad hues to our festivals," Modi said.