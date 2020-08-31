PM Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah others extend Onam greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. "Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he spoke about the festival.
"These days the festival of Onam is also being celebrated enthusiastically. This festival comes in the month of Chingam. People buy something new, decorate their houses and prepare Pookalam. People enjoy Onam Sadya," he said in the clip. "Various competitions are also held. Onam's fame has today reached faraway countries. Be it America, Europe or the Gulf countries. Onam is becoming an international festival. Onam is linked with farming. It is the time of a new beginning for our rural economy. Our lives, our society derive sustenance from the fortitude of farmers. Their perseverance lends myriad hues to our festivals," Modi said.
President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion of Onam calling it a "symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop".
"Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19," the President tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone. "On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people. "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Happy Onam!" Shah tweeted.
Here's what others had to say:
Onam is a harvest festival which is celebrated in Kerala. Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.
