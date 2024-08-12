 PM Modi Praises India's Commitment To Elephant Conservation & Habitat Protection On World Elephant Day 2024
PM Modi Praises India's Commitment To Elephant Conservation & Habitat Protection On World Elephant Day 2024

In India, elephants are regarded as National Heritage animals and are deeply ingrained in our culture, a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change mentioned.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Elephant Day appreciated the wide range of community efforts to protect the large mammal and reaffirmed the commitment to doing everything possible to ensure that elephants get a conducive habitat.

PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Increased Numbers Of Elephants

PM Modi also expressed his happiness over the increased numbers of elephants over the last few years.

"World Elephant Day is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

article-image

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav On World Elephant Day

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav expressed pride over the increased number of elephant reserves in the last 10 years.

"On #WorldElephantDay , India stands proud for being the home to about 60% of all Asian elephants. They embody majestic beauty, hold deep religious and cultural significance, and play a vital role in our ecosystem. Proud that the number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 10 years. Let us celebrate our jumbos and the strong bond we share with them," the Union Minister wrote on X.

About World Elephant Day

Every year August 12, is celebrated as World Elephant Day across the globe to reaffirm mankind's collective pledge to conserve one of the most iconic species on the planet. In India, elephants are regarded as National Heritage animals and are deeply ingrained in our culture, a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change mentioned.

