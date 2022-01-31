PM Modi praised me for Punjab's progress: SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on meeting Prime Minister

Weeks ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls scheduled to take place in February, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, BJP's ally on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo discussed about the main issues of Punjab.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, "PM Modi said that he had done a lot for the Sikh community and will do more in the recent future." PM said he will surely come to Punjab," he added.

The SAD leader also met Union Home Minster Amit Shah apart from PM Modi.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah also and said that he will come to Punjab and will meet people," said Dhindsa. Commenting on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said "A person contests from 2 seats when he has a fear of losing."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also tweeted about his meeting with Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

The PM said, "Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab's progress is always visible." This meeting came ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections which will go to the polls on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal filed his nomination papers on Monday from Jalalabad assembly seat in Punjab's Fazilka district for the February 20 polls.

Badal has declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore, respectively.

Sukhbir Badal, who is currently an MP from Ferozepur seat, owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh and two weapons worth Rs three lakh while his wife has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, according to the affidavit. Having done matriculation from Lawrence school in Sanawar in 1980 and MBA from California State University in USA in 1987, Sukhbir Badal has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:19 PM IST