PM Modi, Piyush Goyal express condolences on demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

UAE's long-ailing President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

The ministry announced a 40-day period of mourning and suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector for three days beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE," the official WAM news agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal expressed condolences on the demise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Received with profound grief, the news of the death of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A strong and visionary leader, he steered the UAE through pathbreaking reforms making it an oasis of prosperity," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"His contribution in fostering deeper India-UAE ties cannot be overstated. At a time when we have set sail on a new phase of our ties, Sheikh Khalifa's departure will be strongly felt. I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal family & the people of UAE in this hour of grief," he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:15 PM IST