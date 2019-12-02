PM Modi pens emotional letter to Moshe - youngest 26/11 survivor

Just a day after India observed the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks which killed 166 people and injured over 300 others in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a moving letter to the attack's youngest survivor -- Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg from Israel, who was a toddler at the time of the tragedy.

Moshe was two years old when his parents were gunned down by Pakistani terrorists at the Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, in Mumbai. The toddler was saved by his nanny, Sandra Samuels, from the terrorists' indiscriminate firing that fateful night.

The image of Sandra rescuing the baby became an iconic photograph across the globe, earning her countless praises.

In the letter dated November 27, Modi started with the Israeli greeting of Shalom, followed by Namaste.