PM Modi pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king, saying his life will continue to motivate millions.

PM Modi posted a picture of himself on his Twitter handle, offering flowers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions," Modi tweeted.