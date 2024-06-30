 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Tribal Leaders On Occasion Of Hul Diwas
ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to tribal leaders like Sidhu-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav and Phoolo-Jhano on the occasion of Hul Diwas.

In a post shared on X, Prime Minister Modi said that the Hul Diwas is an occasion dedicated to the unmatched courage, struggle, and sacrifice of the tribal society.

"Hul Diwas is a great occasion dedicated to the unmatched courage, struggle, and sacrifice of our tribal society. On this auspicious day, I pay my respectful tribute to tribal heroes like Sidhu-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phoolo-Jhano," PM Modi wrote on X.

"The stories of their self-respect and valour against the atrocities of the British Empire will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," he added.

June 30 marks the 169th anniversary of Santhal Hul (Santhal Rebellion).

PM Modi On 'Hul Diwas' In His Mann Ki Baat Programme

PM Modi also highlighted the 'Hul Diwas' in his Mann Ki Baat programme, adding that the day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers.

"Today, 30th June is a very important day. Our tribal brothers and sisters celebrate this day as 'Hool Diwas'. This day is associated with the indomitable courage of brave Sidhu-Kanhu, who strongly opposed the atrocities of foreign rulers," he said.

"Veer Sidhu-Kanhu united thousands of Santhal companions and fought the British with all their might, and do you know when this happened? This happened in 1855, that is, two years before India's first war of independence in 1857. Then our tribal brothers and sisters in Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand took up arms against the foreign rulers," the Prime Minister added.

