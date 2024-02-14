PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On 5th Anniversary Of Pulwama Terror Attacks | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the 2019 terror attacks of Pulwama. While remembering the courageous heroes PM Modi said that their service and sacrifice for the country will always be remembered.

"I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," wrote PM Modi in a post on his official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi's UAE Visit

PM Modi reached Abu Dhabi yesterday for his official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14. He was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

He then addressed the Indian Community at a community programme, 'Ahlan Modi'. The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora was overwhelming, with the number of attendees surpassing 65,000.

Today, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir. He will be in the UAE till later in the day today, after which he will proceed to Doha.

About The Deadly Pulwama Attacks

The Pulwama attack, which took place on February 14, 2019, was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of India. On this day, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian security forces in Pulwama, a town in the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 Indian soldiers and the attacker, and injured many others.

The attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local resident of Pulwama and was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across India.

The aftermath of the attack saw tensions rise between India and Pakistan, with the Indian government launching a series of diplomatic, economic, and military measures against Pakistan. India conducted air strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which were seen as a significant escalation of the conflict between the two nations.