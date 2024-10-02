 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversary
In a post on X, PM Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people. Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri

Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

