PM Modi outlines four pillars of healthcare development in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that many initiatives in the field of health care and medical education have been taken in the last five years.
Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, PM Modi outlined four pillars of healthcare development in the country and pushed for ‘Make in India’ cause in the health sector.
"We are broadly working on four pillars. First is preventive healthcare this include the importance of yoga, Ayurveda and general fitness. More than 40,000 wellness centres were opened with a key focus on controlling the lifestyle-related disease. The success of Swachh Bharat Mission is another part of preventive healthcare," he said.
While explaining about the second pillar PM Modi said, "The second is affordable healthcare. Ayushman Bharat - the world's largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme. Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme."
"Third pillar is improvements on the supply side. A nation like ours has to have the proper medical infrastructure," he said. The Prime Minister said that work is underway to ensure a medical college or post-graduate medical institute in every district of the country.
While talking about the fourth pillar PM Modi said "The fourth pillar is- Mission mode implementation. A well-thought of idea on paper makes it a good idea. And, a good idea well implemented makes it a great one."
Referring to the "Make in India" programme, he said the initial gains made in this field make him optimistic. "Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19. Modi said IT-related tools for healthier societies can be of great help.