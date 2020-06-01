PM Modi outlines four pillars of healthcare development in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that many initiatives in the field of health care and medical education have been taken in the last five years.

Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, PM Modi outlined four pillars of healthcare development in the country and pushed for ‘Make in India’ cause in the health sector.

"We are broadly working on four pillars. First is preventive healthcare this include the importance of yoga, Ayurveda and general fitness. More than 40,000 wellness centres were opened with a key focus on controlling the lifestyle-related disease. The success of Swachh Bharat Mission is another part of preventive healthcare," he said.