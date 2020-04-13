PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

On 101st anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come."
Meanwhile, India's Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu was among the prominent leaders who paid tributes martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "On the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre today, I join the nation in paying my deepest gratitude & homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives on April 13, 1919," the Vice Presdient tweeted.
Also among the leaders was Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who wrote on Twitter, "On the anniversary of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre, my humble tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives this day in 1919. We can never forget the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for India's independence."
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that every citizen of the country will always be indebted to the sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted saying, "On the anniversary of one of the most heinous & cold blooded massacres by an oppressive empire, I join the nation in paying homage to the innocent martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh."
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that it’s been 101 years but the memory of this unfortunate incident still haunts us. "I join the nation in paying my tributes to the innocent martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. It’s been 101 years but the memory of this unfortunate incident still haunts us. I bow in the honour of their martyrdom," he tweeted.
Even, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
On April 13, 1919, a group of British soldiers opened fire at unarmed civilians taking part in a peaceful protest at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar; official figures then estimated the death toll at 379 and 1,200 wounded, though local residents claim the casualty figure was far higher. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is considered a symbol of colonial cruelty. Jallianwala Bagh is also considered a turning point in the Indian freedom struggle, with its focus shifting from seeking better conditions for the native population to full independence.
