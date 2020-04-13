PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

On 101st anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come."