PM Modi opens coffers ahead of Assam election

Says previous govts neglected development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is felicitated with a 'Jaapi' (traditional Assamese hat) by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects at Silapathar in Dhemaji district on Monday.
Opening the coffers of his government for election-bound Assam, PM Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the successive Congress dispensations that ruled the country since Independence for the "neglect" of the state and the northeast for decades.

On his third visit to Assam in a month, Modi, who dedicated to the nation three major projects in the petroleum sector worth over Rs 3,222 crore, enumerated steps taken by the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and the centre over the past few years for its balanced growth.

He also inaugurated Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College with initial project cost of Rs 45 crore and Rs 55 crore respectively in this town on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

