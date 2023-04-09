PM Modi meets 'The Elephant Whisperers', interacts with Bomman and Bellie at TN's Theppakadu Elephant Camp |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Elephant Whisperers couple, Bomman and Bellie, who were the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning documentary of the same name, greeted the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi met the Bomman-Bellie couple, the main stars of the Oscar Award-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" pic.twitter.com/74MWN161SP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Temporary closure of MTR

As part of the security measures for the Prime Minister's visit, the authorities ordered a temporary closure of hotels, elephant safaris, and tourist vehicles inside the MTR area from April 7 to 9. The roads leading to MTR from Mysuru in Karnataka were also given a new look, and a helipad was prepared at Singara for PM Modi's arrival.

Renovations and installations

Several renovations and installations were made in preparation for PM Modi's visit. Pathways in nearby villages were renovated, and 30 electric poles were installed to provide electricity in tribal areas. Additionally, the swimming area of the elephants was modernized.

PM Modi's interaction with Bomman and Bellie

PM Modi was seen interacting with Bomman and Bellie, who were the main stars of the Oscar-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. The couple's bond with orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu, was the subject of the documentary. In the videos from PM Modi's visit, he was seen gently caressing the elephants at the reserve.

The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian production to win an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. The documentary is now streaming on Netflix, and it tells the story of a couple's love and compassion for orphaned baby elephants.

PM Modi's visit to Theppakadu Elephant Camp and interaction with Bomman and Bellie has gone viral, with many praising the Prime Minister for his interest in the well-being of the elephants. The visit has also highlighted the importance of conservation efforts and the need to protect endangered species like elephants.