 PM Modi meets the ‘Elephant Whisperers’ Bellie & Bomman; invites couple to Delhi
N ChithraUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with ‘Elephant Whisperers’ Bellie & Bomman | Twitter

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday, and interacted with Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'Elephant Whisperers'.

Bomman and Bellie, along with other mahouts and cavadis at the camp, had a brief interaction with the Prime Minister, during which he fed sugarcane to the captive elephants.

article-image

PM Modi lauds Bomman & Bellie for their love and affection for animals

Bellie told journalists that Modi appreciated her and her husband during his visit. He fed the elephants sugarcane and asked about the elephant calves, to which they replied that they had raised the elephants like their own children.

The Prime Minister commended them for their love and affection towards the animals and took pictures with them. He assured them if they needed any help it would be done. The couple received a photo and a shawl from the Prime Minister and were invited to visit Delhi.

article-image

PM Modi on visit to Bandipur, Mudumalai Tiger reserves

He had reached Theppakadu by road from the adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where he had gone on a safari ride earlier in the morning.

PM Modi got out of the car and briefly waved to the waiting onlookers in Masinagudi. From there, he proceeded to the temporary helipad constructed along the Singara Road in Masinagudi, and departed to Mysuru.

The visit was conducted under strict security measures, with barricades preventing people from crossing the road. 

article-image

