PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday, extends greeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter's residence here and greeted the BJP stalwart on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

Draped in a light brown kurta and light blue jacket, the Prime Minister looked elated on meeting Joshi at his residence. Prime Minister greeted him with a flower bouquet and extended best wishes for his long and healthy life. Earlier in the day, Modi had tweeted saying that Joshi made an "indelible contribution" to the nation.