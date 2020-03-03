PM Modi may take sanyas from social media

New Delhi: PM Modi, who has taken to social media as a duck takes to water, on Sunday went on Twitter to inform the country about his plan to go offline.

He did not elaborate on the reason behind his sudden change of mind.

Then, in the same breath, the prime minister added to his mystique by indicating that he is still "thinking" about it and is yet to take a final call on the matter.

Twitter went into a frenzy with many wondering whether the ‘Digital Detox’ gimmick was intended to divert attention from the Delhi Violence.