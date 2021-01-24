PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 28th, via video conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum.

The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.