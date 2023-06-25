WATCH: PM Modi Leaves For India After Concluding Historic State Visits To US, Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his inaugural trip to Egypt, where he engaged in discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was bestowed with Egypt's most prestigious accolade, the 'Order of the Nile'. The visit, which followed Modi's notable state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, showcased the significance of India-Egypt relations and held promising prospects for both nations.

Arriving in Egypt on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

Expressing gratitude to President El-Sisi, the Egyptian government, and its people, Modi took to Twitter to declare his visit as a historic milestone that would invigorate the bond between India and Egypt.

Remarkably, this visit marked the first bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in productive discussions with President El-Sisi, emphasizing the need to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Deliberations centered around enhancing trade and investments, fostering energy cooperation, and facilitating people-to-people connections.

Notably, the talks resulted in the elevation of India-Egypt relations to a 'Strategic Partnership', underscoring the mutual commitment to further cooperation and collaboration.

Prestigious 'Order of the Nile' Award Conferred

As a testament to the growing ties between India and Egypt, President El-Sisi presented Prime Minister Modi with the distinguished 'Order of the Nile' award, representing Egypt's highest state honor. This prestigious accolade marked the 13th highest state honor bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi and underscored the deepening friendship and mutual respect between the two leaders.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi immersed himself in Egypt's rich cultural heritage. He visited the Al-Hakim Mosque, a historic 11th-century structure restored with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Additionally, he paid homage to the valorous Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War I at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a captivating tour of the iconic pyramids at Giza.

Promoting Social Harmony and Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Modi engaged in meaningful dialogues during his visit, including a meeting with Egypt's Grand Mufti, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. The discussions focused on promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalization, underlining the shared commitment to fostering peace and unity. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Indian community in Egypt, receiving accolades and admiration as a revered figure and India's hero.

Prime Minister Modi also had the opportunity to meet influential personalities in Egypt, further strengthening bilateral ties. Among them were Hassan Allam, CEO of a prominent Egyptian company operating in the Middle East and North Africa, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist. These interactions highlighted the potential for increased collaboration across various sectors.

Successful US Visit: Strengthening Cooperation

Prior to his visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a five-day tour of the United States, commencing with a historic event at the UN Headquarters in New York to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga. In Washington DC, he received a grand reception at the White House from President Biden. The visit featured a landmark summit between the two leaders, Modi's address to Congress, and a State Dinner hosted by the Bidens in his honor.

