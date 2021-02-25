PM Modi launches various projects in Puducherry; lays foundation stone for others

PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu today and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will reach Tamil Nadu at around 4 pm, where will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.

"It is a lignite-based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW and has two units of 500 MW capacity each. Built at a cost of about Rs 8000 crore, the pit head power plant will utilise lignite as fuel from the existing mines of Neyveli, which have sufficient lignite reserves for meeting the lifetime requirement of the project. The Plant has been designed for 100 per cent Ash utilization. The power generated would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu having a major share of about 65 per cent," read the release.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. The project has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani Project System. The extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. He will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.He will inaugurate the tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme.PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)