PM Modi launches three national level schemes for farmers, traders and tribal students

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three national level schemes for farmers, small traders and tribal students here. Modi launched the Prime Minister Kisan Mandhan Yojna (PM-KMY). Under this scheme, farmers will get Rs 3000 per month as pension after attaining the age of 60 years. For this, a farmer between the age of 18 and 40 has to register with the government.

The registered farmer has to pay Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month premium for the pension depending upon the age. The government will add the same amount of money. More than 13 lakh farmers have so far registered for this pension scheme and the government has deposited more than 16 crore against the premium.

As a symbol, pension cards were given to seven farmers selected from Jharkahnd, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and other states. The second scheme launched by Modi was the Traders and Self Employment national pension scheme. The conditions for this scheme are the same as PM-KMY. It will benefit 3 crore traders and self employed people in the country.

Modi also gave symbolic pension cards to seven traders belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkahnd and other states.

The third scheme which was launched on Thursday was the Ekalavya Model residential schools. A total of 462 schools including 69 in Jharkhand, will be established across the country in the next three years. Each school will have 480 tribal students. The students will be trained in four different sports.

Modi also dedicated to the nation India's second riverine multi-modal terminal built at Sahebganj at a cost of Rs 290 crore in a record time of about two years. Modi himself had laid the foundation stone of IWAI's Sahebganj multi-modal terminal in April, 2017.

This is the second of the three multi-modal terminals (MMT) being constructed on the Ganga river under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP). Earlier, in November 2018, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the MMT at Varanasi.

The terminal at Sahebganj will open up the industries of Jharkhand and Bihar to the global market and provide Indo-Nepal cargo connectivity through the waterways route. Modi also inaugurated the state assembly building.

The Jharkhand assembly building has been constructed over 39 acres at a cost of Rs 465 crore. It will have a seating capacity of 162 legislators. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the new secretariat building which will be constructed at cost of Rs 1,238 crore over 68 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said "this is a historic day for Jharkhand as it is getting it's own assembly building after two decades of creation as a new state. I also congratulate farmers and traders of the country and appeal to them to take the benefits of the pension scheme".