PM Modi launches projects in Kerala, says India is giving great importance to solar energy

Thiruvananthapuram

Launching a slew of projects in the power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala, PM Modi on Friday said India is devoting great importance to solar energy to ensure a stronger fight against climate change and also connect the country's farmers with the solar sector.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of key projects in the southern state via video conference, Modi said in the last six years, India's solar energy capacity has gone up 13 times. The projects inaugurated included the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at Rs5,070 crore, to facilitate transfer of power from the western region and help meet the growth in load in Kerala.

He noted India has also brought the world together to the international solar alliance. "India is devoting great importance to solar energy.Our gains in solar energy ensure: A stronger fight against climate change.A boost to our entrepreneurs."

His statement on climate change and the efforts by the country to drastically cut carbon emissions came on a day the US officially rejoined the Paris climate accord, giving a boost to the global fight against climate change.

"Work is also underway to connect our hardworking farmers with the solar sector - make our Annadatas (farmers) also Urjadatas," Modi said to highlight his government's commitment to link the country's vast farming sector with green energy amid farmers' protest against the new farm laws brought by his government. "Under PM Kusum Yojana, over 20 lakh solar power pumps are being given to farmers," he said.

Correcting mistake of neglecting Assam

PM Modi asserted he is correcting the "historical mistake" committed by governments since Independence of neglecting Assam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worth Rs10,000 crore to the state ahead of the assembly poll. Modi said BJP’s double engine govts at the Centre and in Assam reduced geographical and cultural distances between the state and rest of the country.