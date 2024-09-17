PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹3800 Crore, Inaugurates Women-Centric 'SUBHADRA' Scheme In Odisha

PM Modi In Odisha | ANI

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 3800 crore in Odisha's Bhubaneswar district on Tuesday.

PM Modi Launches & Dedicates Several Projects To The Nation

He also launched and dedicated to the nation several projects in the state. He released the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G in around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country were held during the program. PM Modi also handed over the keys to their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch the AWS+ 2024 app for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, the Prime Minister launched the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: PM Modi hands over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/ndI0XCuDUl — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at their residence in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. CM Mohan Charan Majhi is also present with him. pic.twitter.com/O5XVnXxzQ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

PM Modi Launches "SUBHADRA' Scheme

The Prime Minister launched 'SUBHADRA', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the ages of 21 and 60 would receive Rs 50,000 for 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister initiated the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: PM Modi launches ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship Scheme of the Government of Odisha.



It is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000 for 5 years. An… pic.twitter.com/A0taqDQ9Vb — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Railway Projects Worth Over ₹2,800 Crores

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth more than Rs 2800 crores in Bhubaneswar. These Railway projects will enhance Railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He also laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore.

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana-Urban in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, visited the houses of several beneficiaries while they shared their queries. Several beneficiaries welcomed PM Modi with sweets, garlands and aarti at their houses.