PM Modi lauds Indian vaccination programme at 2nd Global Covid Summit; says country adopted people-centric strategy in pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2nd Global Covid Summit lauded COVID-19 vaccination program of the country saying that India's vaccination program is the largest in the world.

"Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the adult population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO approved vaccines & has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year," PM Modi said.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

The COVID pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic

Last month we laid the foundation of WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies: PM at the 2nd Global Covid Summit

We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture

We have made the highest-ever allocation to our annual healthcare budget. Our vaccination program is the largest in the world

