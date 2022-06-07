e-Paper Get App

PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi moments after cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal today said, "At this time, the Prime Minister is with full force behind the Aam Aadmi Party - especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie on lie, lie on lie. You have the power of all agencies, But God is with us."

HomeIndiaPM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Action against Nupur Sharma & Navin Kumar Jindal: Here's how it is affecting BJP, know all as...

Action against Nupur Sharma & Navin Kumar Jindal: Here's how it is affecting BJP, know all as...

Jharkhand: Narrow escape for RJD chief Lalu Prasad as fan in his room catches fire

Jharkhand: Narrow escape for RJD chief Lalu Prasad as fan in his room catches fire

Sonia Gandhi won't appear before ED tomorrow in connection with National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi won't appear before ED tomorrow in connection with National Herald case

PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold...

PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold...