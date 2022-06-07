PM Modi is with full force behind AAP: Arvind Kejriwal's attack as ED seizes over Rs 2 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi moments after cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal today said, "At this time, the Prime Minister is with full force behind the Aam Aadmi Party - especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie on lie, lie on lie. You have the power of all agencies, But God is with us."