PM Modi is first leader President Macron will meet after winning French elections; both likely to discuss Indo-Pacific, Ukraine war

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will visit France during his three-nation Europe visit making him the first leader and first international visitor that French President Emmanuel Macron will physically meet after the recently concluded French election on April 24 that he won.

PM Modi who today is in Copenhagen, Denmark, will fly to especially meet his friend at the Elysée Palace where he will have dinner with Macron and engage in one-to-one dialogue and delegation level talks. PM Modi is expected to be in France for around four to five hours.

A joint statement of the bilateral meeting is expected to be released after PM Modi’s meeting with President Macron.

The leader will also discuss the on-going Russia Ukraine War. Both leaders have independently spoken with the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin about restoring peace in the region.

The other important topic for discussion would be the Indo-Pacific with both nations cooperating together to secure the sea lanes of communication from any military leverage being exercised by China.

Modi’s visit to France during his three-nation tour to Europe will carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries post the French Presidential elections.

Speaking at a special briefing ahead of PM Modi’s three-nation tour, the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Sunday that the PM’s visit to France will carry forward the high-level engagement between the two countries post the French Presidential elections.

“President Macron has just won the elections. India-France friends and strategic partnership has seen a great momentum, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron, as also their close friendship,” Foreign Secretary said.

Kwatra said both countries have continuously nurtured and delivered on the ambition of their strategic partnership, particularly in the area of clean energy and environment, people to people ties, digital and manufacturing in high-end sectors.

PM Modi earlier Sunday said that this visit will also give India and France the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

“President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other,” he said in his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit.

PM Modi’s visit to France will be third on the list of the three-nation after concluding his visit to Denmark where he is set to hold talks with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. PM Modi arrived in Berlin, Germany yesterday on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. He received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:58 PM IST