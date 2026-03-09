'PM Modi Is Compromised By US, Israel; Will Get Exposed If West Asia Debate Happens In Parliament': LoP In Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday said the government is not willing to discuss the West Asian crisis in the Parliament, as it will unravel how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compromised by the US and Israel.

Congress MP said the situation in West Asia also impacts the public negatively, as the conflict there may lead to a rise in oil prices.

"How much loss would the West Asia crisis cause? A fight towards a paradigm shift is going on. This will cause a major loss to our economy. You saw the stock market. PM Modi has signed the deal with the US. The country is going to suffer a major blow. So, what problem do they have in discussing that? We can have a discussion on other issues after that. Is West Asia not important? Fuel price and economic devastation are not important matters of discussion? These are public issues," Rae Bareli MP said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "How much loss would the West Asia crisis cause? A fight towards a paradigm shift is going on. This will cause a major loss to our economy. You saw the stock market. PM Modi has signed the deal with the US. The country is going to… pic.twitter.com/IlbMABStTZ — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026

Gandhi said the Prime Minister will not be able to face the Parliament if a discussion is held on the West Asia crisis in both Houses.

"We deem these important and want a discussion...But they do not want a discussion because other things will come out of that, because the PM's position will come out of it. He will get exposed. How he is compromised and how he is being blackmailed will come up. So, they do not want to discuss. You saw how the PM ran away from the Parliament. He will not be able to come, I am telling you," he said.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha adjourned on Monday amid noisy protests by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the situation in West Asia.

The Lower House will meet again on March 10 at 11:00 A.M.

The second phase of the Budget Session began with intense confrontation on Monday as BJP MPs accused the Congress-led opposition of disrupting proceedings with a protest over the West Asia conflict.

Earlier, INDIA bloc MPs protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the Centre over the West Asia conflict.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were also among the MPs protesting outside Parliament.

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre.

Addressing the House regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern.

"The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

There is unlikely to any discussion in Parliament on the West Asia Conflict, as according to parliamentary rules, there are no provisions for a discussion if a suo motto statement is made by a minister on an urgent matter, said sources.

