PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro

PM inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹ 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line, which includes 12 stations, here on Friday.

This stretch is the eastern expansion of the operating East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station, according to officials.

The 13.71 km segment from K R Puram to Whitefield of the 15.81 km extension under construction was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding that it would decrease journey time on this route by 40% and alleviate road traffic congestion.

Bengaluru Metro line will benefit five to six lakh Bengalurians

According to reports, the new Bengaluru Metro line will benefit five to six lakh Bengalurians working in information technology parks, export promotion industrial regions, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 corporations.

This route will be operated with five trains, each with six coaches purchased from BEML Limited, they said, adding that additional trains will be retained as backup.

(With PTI inputs)