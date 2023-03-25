 PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro

PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro

This stretch is the eastern expansion of the operating East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station, according to officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
PM inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹ 4,249 crore, 13.71 km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line, which includes 12 stations, here on Friday.

This stretch is the eastern expansion of the operating East-West Corridor (Purple Line) from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield Station, according to officials.

The 13.71 km segment from K R Puram to Whitefield of the 15.81 km extension under construction was inaugurated on Saturday, they said, adding that it would decrease journey time on this route by 40% and alleviate road traffic congestion.

Bengaluru Metro line will benefit five to six lakh Bengalurians

According to reports, the new Bengaluru Metro line will benefit five to six lakh Bengalurians working in information technology parks, export promotion industrial regions, malls, hospitals, and several Fortune 500 corporations.

This route will be operated with five trains, each with six coaches purchased from BEML Limited, they said, adding that additional trains will be retained as backup.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates free-of-cost medical college & hospital in Karnataka, pays tributes to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Why is JP Nadda's MP visit crucial?

Bhopal: Why is JP Nadda's MP visit crucial?

PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro

PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro

IndiGo pilot falls sick mid-air, Imphal-Delhi training flight diverted to Lucknow

IndiGo pilot falls sick mid-air, Imphal-Delhi training flight diverted to Lucknow

MP: J&K LG Manoj Sinha served legal notice over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's law degree

MP: J&K LG Manoj Sinha served legal notice over his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's law degree

Plea filed in SC against law that disqualified Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

Plea filed in SC against law that disqualified Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP