PM Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated three new projects in Gujarat via video conferencing. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other ministers also joined the ceremony.

Among the projects inaugurated by Modi is "Kisan Suryodaya Yojna", which ensures the farmers of Gujarat an efficient power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. The State government has sanctioned Rs 3,500 crore for the installation of the infrastructure for the project. The scheme will be functional from 2023.

The Paediatric Heart Hospital was also inaugurated by Modi. The hospital is attached to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. A Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad was also launched by the Prime Minister.

The state government has planned to expand the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre which includes an addition of beds from 450 to 1251 at the cost of Rs. 470 crore.

The institute will turn into the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Girnar ropeway project that would consist of 25-30 cabins, each with a capacity of 8 people. The project will be instrumental in bridging a 2.3 km distance in just 7.5 minutes through a ropeway. The ropeway will also provide a mesmerising scenic view of the beauty surrounding the Girnar Hill.

(With ANI inputs)