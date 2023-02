PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday. He also laid the foundation for various development projects in the state today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/3fkDgwAN7c — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa at the inauguration of Shivamogga Airport.



BS Yediyurappa is also celebrating his 80th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/bEUe2f4iIc — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.