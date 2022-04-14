PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, buys ticket to enter all-inclusive museum; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday, which will showcase the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers since independence.

PM Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration.

The price of the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners. Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50 per cent discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.

The nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.

The college and school students will get 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by PM Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:36 AM IST