PM Modi inaugurates art gallery dedicated to RK Laxman

It was like a dream coming true for the family members of R K Laxman as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated a modern art gallery-cum-museum dedicated to the legendary cartoonist here.

The main attraction of the art gallery, located at Balewadi, is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will become virtually alive through audiovisual effects.

The art gallery also houses over 30,000 "timeless" sketches made by the cartoonist, best known for his creation "The Common Man". These sketches are available in both digital and physicalformats.Malgudiis a fictional town in southern India conjured by R K Narayan, sibling of R K Laxman, in his short story collection 'Malgudi Days'. "I would like to congratulate Usha Laxman, (daughter-in-law of R K Laxman).

Today a state-of-the-art gallery, dedicated to R K Laxman, has been inaugurated..I congratulate Ushaji and her family for their dedication, commitment and enthusiasm in completing this project," the prime minister said while inaugurating the gallery virtually from the MIT College Ground, where he launched several other infrastructural projects.

Usha Laxman said that it all started on January 26, 2015, when R K Laxman died. "Though PM Modi could not attend the funeral of RK Laxman in Pune, he had instructed Devendra Fadnavis, the then CM of Maharashtra, to announce a museum dedicated to the legendary cartoonist," she told reporters

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:09 AM IST