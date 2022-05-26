PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister holds roadshow after arriving in Chennai; BJP workers give him rousing reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow after arriving in Chennai as the PM is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

A massive crowd had thronged to cheer the Prime Minister; it's his first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed power last year.

Similarly, DMK workers organised cultural events to welcome their leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Workers of the BJP today accorded a rousing reception to Modi on his arrival here with a large number of cadre lining up on roads with party flags and raised slogans hailing him and hosted traditional cultural events.

Waving party flags and holding 'Vanakkam Modi Ji' placards and banners praising him as the leader who made India proud among the comity of nations, BJP workers welcomed him and Modi raised his hands from inside his car, accepting their greetings. Some cadres raised the slogan 'Thalaiva' which could be roughly translated as 'leader'. At a spot, Modi stopped his car for a minute and waved out to the party workers by standing on the running board of the vehicle.

Tamil Nadu | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow after arriving in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/FCK896whEU — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Further, cultural dances like 'Karagattam' and 'Poikkal Kuthirai Aatam' were held to the accompaniment of traditional music and several artistes dressed up in 'Kathakali' attire could be seen lining up on road margins to welcome the Prime Minister.

After arriving at the airport here, Modi took a chopper to reached the INS Adyar Naval helipad, a distance of about 19 km and then arrived at the venue event by car, a distance of 3.5 km.

At the airport, he was received by Governor R N Ravi, senior State Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudi, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, Chennai Mayor R Priya and top government officials.

Over 20,000 police personnel were deployed as part of security arrangements. Traffic diversions were also made in some areas.