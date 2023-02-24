PM Modi in Meghalaya: 'I can see BJP's presence across the state'

PM Modi | ANI

Meghalaya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while campaigning for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya said that he can see BJP’s ‘presence’ across Meghalaya.

“Those who have been rejected by the people of the country and are not getting any acceptance will again get a befitting reply from the people. I can see lotus will bloom in Meghalaya as people of Meghalaya need people first government rather than family first government,” said Modi while attacking the Congress.

In the wake of Congress leader Pawan Khera’s arrest, Congress leaders in the national capital were seen chanting ‘Modi tera Kabar Khudegi’ (Modi your grave will be dug).

'Lotus’ has become synonymous to ‘strength, peace and stability

The Prime Minister also mentioned that ‘lotus’ has become synonymous to ‘strength, peace and stability of Meghalaya’.

“India is reaching new heights and the contribution of Meghalaya is immense in it. We (BJP) pledge to continue working for Meghalaya. I can see people of Meghalaya chanting ‘Modi tera Kamal Khilega’ (Modi your lotus will bloom). There was poor connectivity in this state and the Central government has empowered everyone in the last nine years,” further added the Prime Minister.

Amidst overwhelming support of the people of Meghalaya during a roadshow of the Prime Minister, Modi said that he will return all the love and blessings of people by furthering the development of Meghalaya.