PM Modi holds video conferencing with CMs of various states to deal with virus scare

Kolkata: PM Modi held a video conferencing with the chief ministers of various states on ways to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, UP CP Yogi Adityanath among others attended the meeting.
After the meeting, Mamata told reporters, “Along with Mumbai and Telengana we have also asked for international flights to be stopped immediately, as Bengal is a very sensitive state as it has three international borders.” –Prema Rajaram
“We have informed the prime minister that we be given the permission for seven laboratories and also informed that there are only 40 kits left with us,” added Mamata.
A day earlier, she held a meeting with medical representatives of all government and private hospitals to access the preparedness to deal with coronavirus cases. Bengal has also asked for additional food grains, eco machines and testing kits.
“We have asked for all the things that we require, to which the prime minister said that they have made a note of everything but no assurances were given to us,” said Mamata.
The CM also stated that the State has made a ‘state Emergency Relief Fund’ and has also decided to provide around seven crore citizens of the state with two kg free rice and pulses till September. Also she has asked government offices to start work from home for 50% of the work force.
