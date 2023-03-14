 PM Modi holds key meeting with senior ministers in Parliament
The meeting was held in PM Modi's office, stated TV reports and added senior ministers like Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari were present for this crucial meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted a meeting with senior ministers in Parliament. The crucial meeting included Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Nitin Gadkari.

The meeting came amid the on-going second leg of Budget session of Parliament which has been seeing a ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's comments in London.

PM Modi also held a meeting on Monday with top ministers to formulate the government's strategy ahead of second part of the budget session.

This is a breaking news, further details awaited

