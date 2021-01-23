PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

“His perception of ‘New India’ is that people of Tamil Nadu should be second-class citizens in this country. There are multiple languages & culture in this country, we feel all languages- Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English have a state in this country,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about the farm laws, he said, "The farmers will be made servants of companies and that is why we are fighting against them. I believe that Tamil Nadu will set an example for India. It is very unfortunate that farmers and youths are not given opportunities in the state. That is why we are working to help you."

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the Western belt in Tamil Nadu and will be interacting with farmers, weavers, and MSME representatives. He has scheduled to visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25.

Gandhi will also go to Tiruppur district today where he will pay a floral Tribute to Tiruppur Kumaran at Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial. He will also interact with Industrial Labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam, Tiruppur. On January 14, Gandhi was in Madurai to attend the traditional bull-taming sport -- 'Jallikattu' -- and celebrate Pongal.