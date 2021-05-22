PM Modi has given instruction is to give full support to Tokyo-bound athletes: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given direction to provide full support to India's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

The minister said the government would provide all the support to the elite and junior athletes.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after the event was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Our athletes are happy and getting ready for Tokyo Olympics. Despite pandemic Govt is doing everything possible to support our athletes to make India proud. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has given clear direction to provide full support to our elite as well as junior athletes," Rijiju tweeted.