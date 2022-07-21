'India scripts history...': PM Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as new President of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted and congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country.

BJP national president JP Nadda was also present at her residence.

PM Modi also took to Twitter and wrote, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey (sic)," he added.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the residence of NDA's Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu to congratulate her on being elected as the country's President. pic.twitter.com/purJUsQqMJ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022