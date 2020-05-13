PM Modi gave headline, blank page: Chidambaram on Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

"Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! "Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy," he said on Twitter.

The former finance minister said "We will also carefully examine who gets what?".

"And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

"We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY," he said in a series of tweets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the prime minister's announcement. "Last night the Prime Minister did what comes to him best. Maximum packaging, Minimum meaning. It was a case of classic NAMO. No Action Message Only," he said on Twitter.