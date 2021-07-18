PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greeting to newly sworn-in Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on his birthday and said that he is working to transform key infrastructure-related sectors of governance.

"Birthday greetings to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. He is working to transform key infrastructure-related sectors of governance, which would benefit several of our citizens. Praying for his long and healthy life." the Prime Minister tweeted.