PM Modi expresses grief over the death of 20 people in Kannauj bus fire

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.
Twenty people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck in the UP district, said police.
"Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of the dead, and wish the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.
