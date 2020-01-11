India

PM Modi expresses grief over the death of 20 people in Kannauj bus fire

By Asian News International

He said that 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Twenty people were feared killed on Friday in a massive fire that broke out following a collision between a private sleeper bus and a truck in the UP district, said police.

"Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the kin of the dead, and wish the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

