PM Modi's Big Order: 10 lakh jobs in 18 months

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday instructed to fill 10 lakh vacancies in all the departments and ministries in mission mode in next one-and-a-half years.

Prime Minister Modi has issued the instruction after reviewing status of human resources in all departments and ministries. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years."

Welcoming the Prime Minister's instruction, union minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: "PM @narendramodi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people centric, ensuring last mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Govt to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

