PM Modi directs ministers to list out achievements of BJP govt in central welfare schemes: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed his cabinet ministers to establish and list out achivements of his government with regard to scheduled castes and tribes, youth, and women over seven and a half year tenure.

A group of ministers will be established to study these achievements and to then create a larger narrative, which would be taken to the people through a sustained awareness campaign, top functionaries said, asking not to be named.



Bharatiya Janata Party won rich electoral dividends from its welfare programmes that have, experts said, translated into a loyal voter base comprising millions of beneficiaries of central schemes.

At the Cabinet meeting on March 9, Modi spoke about the new plan and told the ministers that since their ministries were working for the marginalised sections of society, and a significant part of their annual budget was spent for these sections, they must compile their achievements and send them to the nodal ministries, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Modi is said to have emphasised that all ministries contribute to the welfare of these sections.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:10 AM IST