'PM Modi didn’t think about this': Shashi Tharoor says electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm to 9.09 pm

Earlier, Tharoor while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!"

Even, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm on Sunday might lead to failure of power grid. Nitin Raut in video message said, "If all lights are switched off at once it might lead to failure of grid. All our emergency services will fail and it might take a week's time to restore power." The Minister urged people to light candles and lamps without switching off lights at their homes.

In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.

(Inputs from Agencies)