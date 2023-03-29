PM Modi cracks down on Opposition's allegations over misuse of central agencies

PM Modi | ANI

The recent camaraderie manifest in the ranks of the Opposition, with indications of it turning into a groundswell of unity, brought PM Modi firing on all cylinders on Tuesday and declaring that it was akin to "coming together of the corrupt on one platform". The immediate provocation for the PM’s outburst at a BJP workers’ conclave was the concerted move by 14 Opposition parties' to move the Supreme Court, alleging misuse of central agencies. (The court will hear the case on April 15).

Going on the offensive and in a bid to take the wind out of the Opposition sails, PM Modi said: "Agencies are being attacked when they take action; questions are being raised in courts. Some parties have started a 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan…"

The last one was a sarcastic take on the ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ which the Congress had organised on Tuesday. Patting his government on the back, he declared with aplomb: "We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked."

PM Modi breaks ice on corruption data

He further belted out corruption data to establish his government’s track record. "Under PMLA (law against money laundering) during the Congress rule, a total of Rs 5,000 crore was confiscated. But under the BJP, we have confiscated about Rs 10,00,000 crore. Twenty thousand economic offenders, who have fled, have been caught," he said. For the "first time in seven decades," such action is being taken against the corrupt, the Prime Minister said.

"When we do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against the corrupt won't cease because of their (Opposition) false allegations," he added.

The interest of the Opposition has converged ever since political parties have come under the glare of Central investigation agencies. Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and his disqualification have served as a catalyst of Opposition unity.

BJP, most futuristic party in India: PM Modi

The Prime Minister recalled the journey of the Jan Sangh and called the BJP the “most futuristic party of India." "The journey began with just two Lok Sabha seats, a tally which has now swelled to 303. BJP is the only pan-India party, from East to West and from North to South.’’

"The country can never forget the black phase of 1984. The Congress got a historic mandate in that election, as it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised, nor did we blame others."