PM Modi controlling Tamil Nadu CM, making him touch his feet silently: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

"When I see the Prime Minister controlling Tamil Nadu CM, making him touch his feet silently, I'm not ready to accept it. Tamil Nadu CM doesn't want to bow in front of Amit Shah but he is forced to because of the corruption he has done," the Congress leader said

While previous polls were contests between political parties of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and DMK, the present one was between the AIADMK, RSS, Modi, Shah (BJP) on the one side and the Tamil people on the other side, he alleged.

The AIADMK-BJP front would be 'decimated' in Tamil Nadu in the poll battle and the DMK, its chief M K Stalin and his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance is the instrument that would steer the rout of AIADMK and its allies, he said.

Stalin would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said Rahul Gandhi.

The 'attack' on Tamil Nadu shall, however, not end with Stalin becoming the CM, he said adding it shall happen only when the Saffron party was removed from power in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states has started on March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)