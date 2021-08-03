PM Modi congratulates 'young friends' for CBSE Class 10 result

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, too, congratulated students, noted that the past year had been challenging and praised the the work put in by teachers, students and parents.

Pradhan"Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy & bright future. To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow".

"The last one and a half year has been challenging for everyone, particularly for our students, teachers & parents. I compliment all, especially our young friends, parents, teachers, academics and CBSE for making this day possible", he added.

CBSE has declared the Class 12 result, students can visit the official websites, Cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their result.

Over 57,000 students have scored above 95 percent and over 2 lakh have their scorers between 90 and 95 percent.

Meanwhile, the result for over 16,000 students is still under process. The board has not declared the merit list this year.

Students of the transgender community have secured a 100 per cent pass percentage while, girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on Tuesday.