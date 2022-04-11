PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif after being sworn-in as new Prime Minister of Pakistan, says 'India desires peace and stability'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, adding that India desires peace and stability in a region.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath of office to 70-year-old Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi's absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.

Meanwhile, in his inaugural speech, Shehbaz Sharif today raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were "bleeding" and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international fora.

"When the forceful encroachment was done in August 2019 and Article 370 was abrogated, what serious efforts did we make...what serious diplomacy did we try...Kashmiris' blood is flowing on roads of Kashmir and the Kashmir Valley is red with their blood," said Shehbaz, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed a desire for better ties but with India linked it with the Kashmir issue.

"We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir.

"We will raise voice for Kashmiris brothers and sisters at every forum, diplomatic efforts will be made, they will be provided diplomatic support, we will give them moral support," he added.

Shehbaz also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines and other issues on the two sides of the border.

(With PTI inputs)

