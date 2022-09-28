e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls

PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls

Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Former SC Justice K.T. Thomas, Ratan Tata join as Trustees of PM CARES Fund |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country.

Congratulating her, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PFI conspiring, raising funds from India, abroad through banking channels, hawala: Centre

PFI conspiring, raising funds from India, abroad through banking channels, hawala: Centre

PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls

PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls

Centre bans PFI, its associates for 5 years; links with terrorist organisations SIMI, JMB found

Centre bans PFI, its associates for 5 years; links with terrorist organisations SIMI, JMB found

Gehlot, Sharma sucked in Rajasthan politics to hit Gujarat poll preparation

Gehlot, Sharma sucked in Rajasthan politics to hit Gujarat poll preparation

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP eyeing Speaker’s decision on resignation of Congress MLAs

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP eyeing Speaker’s decision on resignation of Congress MLAs