PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh's chemical plant fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire accident that took place at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

As many as six persons were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire accident today.

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion.

The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Six persons were charred to death and 12 injured in a massive fire accident that took place in a chemical factory called Porus Private Limited in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the factory delivering polymer raw material after a container got leaked and the flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole, police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:14 PM IST